Shimla: In a matter alleging collection of toll in violation of the Rules of National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, at Toll Plaza at Sanwara, District Solan, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to file an affidavit stating the present status of an incomplete portion of approximately two kilometres stretch and construction of over bridge at the beginning of Parwanoo-Solan section.

The Court also directed to inform the period of time they are likely to complete such construction. The Court has also directed the NHAI to give details of the amenities and beautification along the highway.

The orders were passed by a Division Bench comprising the Chief Justice, Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, on public interest litigation filed by one Adit Singal.

He alleged that the establishment of the Toll Plaza at Sanwara is illegal and contrary to the Rules of National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

He has alleged that as per rules, no Toll Plaza can be established in the same section within a distance of 60 kms, whereas other Toll Plazas are situated in Chandimandir, district Panchkula and at Parwanoo in District Solan within 60 kilometres from the Sanwara Toll Plaza.

He further alleged that the completion certificate stating completion of 95 per cent work has been wrongly issued in favour of M/s G. R Infraprojects by NHAI.

He has alleged that the toll is being levied before completion of construction work and a major part of the construction work of flyover and its underpass at Kumarhatti, Saproon and Timber Trail Resort at Parwanoo are not complete and will take months or may be a year or more to be completed.

The petitioner has alleged that the public is compelled to pay the toll for incomplete facilities that too at exorbitant rates.

The petitioner has prayed to issue directions to forbear the respondents from collecting toll fee at its Toll Plaza at Sanwara.

He has also prayed to quash the contract, construction completion certificate issued to M/GR Infraprojects by NHAI and also to quash the notification.