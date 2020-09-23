New Delhi: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the ceiling prices of 871 scheduled formulations of medicines under National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), 2015.

Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers D. V. Sadananda Gowda in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today, said that the fixation of Ceiling price includes ceiling price of Cardiac Stents under Para 19 of the Drug Price Control Orders (DPCO), 2013 resulting in price reduction for Coronary Stents worked out up to 85% for Bare Metal Stents and 74% for Drug Eluting Stents.

Gowda informed the House that besides Cardiac Stents, Knee Implants, 106 anti-diabetic and cardiovascular medicines and 42 non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines have also been brought under price rationalisation in public interest by exercising extra-ordinary powers under the DPCO, 2013.

He said, the fixation of the ceiling prices by the NPPA is an on-going process. As and when the formulations are included in the National List of Essential Medicines their prices are fixed by the NPPA.