Cabinet approves to fill 819 posts in Education and 1578 posts in IPH Depts.

High Court to recruit 11 posts of Civil Judges, Horticulture Dept. gets nod to fill 16 Junior Technicians

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet meeting under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Shimla.

Shimla: The State Cabinet gave its approval to fill up 715 posts in the Education Department and 1578 posts in Irrigation and Public Health Department through Departmental.

The Cabinet, in its meeting, approved to fill up 532 JBT, 35 Language Teachers, 133 Shastries, 104 TGT (Arts), 8 TGT (Non-Medical) and 7 TGT (Medical) on a contract basis to ensure availability of teachers in Elementary Education Department.

The State Cabinet accorded its’ approval to recruit 1578 para workers, which include 417 Para Pump Operators, 287 Para Fitters and 874 Multipurpose Workers for 394 new drinking water/ irrigation schemes of the Irrigation and Public Health Department through Departmental Para Worker Policy.

The Cabinet put its seal to fill up 16 posts of Junior Technician in Horticulture Department on contract basis, out of which eight posts would be filled through direct recruitment and eight posts would be filled on batch-wise basis.

It also gave its approval to fill up 11 posts of Civil Judges through direct recruitment in the establishment of H.P. High Court.

The Cabinet decided to fill up six posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) and seven posts of Peons in Deputy Commissioner Office Mandi. it gave its approval to fill up four posts of Record Keeper for newly opened Additional District and Session Judge, Nalagarh and Civil Courts, Banjar, Tissa and Shillai on a regular basis.

It also decided to fill up three posts of drivers in the Industries Department. It also gave its nod to create and fill up four posts of Chowkidar-cum- Peon and four posts of Sweeper-cum-Peon in Alternative Disputes Resolution Centres at Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kinnaur at Reckong Peo and Sirmaur at Nahan.