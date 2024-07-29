Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri Pushes for Immediate Release of Jal Jeevan Mission Funds in Meeting with Union Minister

New Delhi — Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has demanded Rs. 2300 crore for flood mitigation measures in the Kullu-Manali region. This demand was made during his meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, where Agnihotri also pushed for the immediate release of funds allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Agnihotri highlighted the need for funds under the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP) to manage and mitigate floods along the Beas River banks in Kullu district. He pointed out that channelizing the river banks between Palchan and Aut would cost approximately Rs. 2300 crore, emphasizing the importance of these measures to prevent future damage.

Agnihotri further highlighted the significant disruption caused by the non-release of funds to the Jal Shakti department, which has hampered the progress of ongoing projects. He informed the Union Minister that although the Government of India allocated Rs. 916.53 crore for the current fiscal year, no funds have been disbursed yet. He emphasized the urgent need for the release of the first and second tranches, amounting to Rs. 458.26 crore. In response, Minister Patil assured that he would expedite the matter to ensure the completion of the ongoing schemes.

The Deputy Chief Minister also discussed the inclusion of major irrigation projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY). Among these projects is the Phina Singh Medium Irrigation Project, which awaits approval for Rs. 282.47 crore. Agnihotri further requested the sanction of two additional projects, the ‘Beet Area’ and ‘Kuthlehar’, with a combined cost of Rs. 120.79 crore. He emphasized that the State Government is committed to improving irrigation facilities for the people of Himachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, Agnihotri brought up the critical issue of central assistance for ongoing irrigation projects under PMKSY. He also stressed the necessity of flood control and mitigation measures, particularly following last year’s devastating monsoon. The Kullu-Manali region was severely affected, causing significant loss of life and damage to numerous drinking and irrigation projects.

Union Minister Patil assured that all issues discussed would be considered sympathetically and promised to look into the allocation and release of the necessary funds.