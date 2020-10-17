Shimla: The State Tourism Department is organizing an online campaign titled “50 saal ke rang paryatan ke sang” on the occasion of the 50th statehood day of Himachal Pradesh. The objective of the campaign is to showcase the development and progress made in the tourism sector since the year 1971.

The Department has also invited suggestions from the common citizens regarding the development in the tourism sector under this campaign.

Secretary, Tourism Department Devesh Kumar said that the citizens can send maximum five coloured or black and white memorable photographs depicting the natural majesty of the state. The best 50 photographs would be selected by the department and the participants would be provided cash prize of rupees two thousand each.

Participants will have to send their photographs and suggestions on himachal.myguv.in portal of the state government along-with their photograph, address, telephone number and e-mail. The last date of the campaign would be 20 November, 2020 and participants will have to send their photos and suggestions before this date.