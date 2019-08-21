Set up demonstration models in the fields to showcase latest farm technology

Dr Parvinder Kaushal, Vice-Chancellor of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni asked the university scientists to work towards providing sufficient quality planting material to farmers during his recent visit to Krishi Vigyan Kendra Kandaghat and Jadari farm of the university. Dr JN Sharma, Director Research and Dr Rakesh Gupta, Director Extension Education of the university accompanied him.

During the visit, Dr Kaushal inspected the plantations of various fruits including apple, apricot, kiwi, peach, plum, vegetables and floriculture crops. While interacting with KVK in-charge Dr HR Sharma and scientists and staff of the station, Dr Kaushal gave directions to bring maximum area available at the station under cultivation and experimentation on fruits, vegetables and flowers.

Dr Parvinder Kaushal said it was important that the university made efforts to increase the quantity of planting material prepared by it so that the farming community can benefit through the quality plants supplied by the university.

On the research front, Dr Kaushal asked the scientists to identify and evaluate suitable apricot varieties imported in the last 15 years and make efforts towards developing hybrid varieties of tomato, capsicum and cucumber to compete with the private players.

Dr Kaushal stressed on the need to develop eco-friendly technology for the production of low chill varieties of apple, pear and other stonefruits. He said that the facility for the production of nursery of flowering crops and potted plants at the station will be strengthened to increase the income of the station. Dr Kaushal also asked scientists to set up demonstration models in the farmers’ field to showcase the latest technology to the farmers for its adoption.