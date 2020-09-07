Palampur: The Agriculture University Palampur will train 125 farmers of the state annually in Shiitake cultivation.

In a review meeting of Shiitake Cultivation and Training Centre (SCTC) and other Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded projects at Agriculture University, Vice-Chancellor Prof. H.K. Chaudhary asked JICA officers and the University scientists to highlight the nutritive value of Shiitake mushroom among farmers.

Shiitake is an only edible mushroom being used for medicinal purposes like curing cancer, AIDS, etc., and its cultivation can benefits farmers with good remuneration.

The Vice-Chancellor directed scientists to explore the feasibility of providing irrigation to the project on vegetable seed production from bore wells in the project area covering more than 70-hectare area in the University.

Prof Chaudhary told that a hi-tech centre has been proposed as another component of JICA project having hi-tech poly houses and cold storage facilities for off season fruits and vegetables. He asked the scientists to prepare concept notes on the researchable issues on the real farm problems like insect-pest and disease management in vegetable crops and whitefly and soil-borne diseases.

Prof Chaudhary asked JICA officers to include garlic and black cumin (kalazira) in the project to facilitate concerned farmers of the state

Dr. JC Rana, Chief Project Director, H.P.Crop Diversification Project (HPCDP), JICA expressed his satisfaction with the progress of construction work at SCTC. He told that the second phase of the project was likely to start in May 2021 with an emphasis on irrigation, marketing and post-harvest management.