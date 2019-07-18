Sawra-Kuddu hydro project start initial filling of barrage, to start power generation soon

Sawra-Kuddu hydroelectric project (111 MW) a run of the river project being constructed on river Pabber in Shimla District achieved milestone today by starting initial filling of barrage.

Devesh Kumar, Managing Director, H.P. Power Corporation Ltd., said that the start of filling of reservoir is a milestone for this hydroelectric project. He said that this project will start generation shortly inspite of all adverse conditions. He congratulated all the officers and employees of HPPCL for achieving this milestone.

The initial filing process of Barrage will continue for 15 days. In the initial 8 days the reservoir shall be filed in sequential manner and thereafter, will be observed for around 24 hours at full reservoir level before reservoir will be emptied in the same manner. During that period, hydraulic behaviour of Barrage and Intake structure including the hydro mechanical parts will be tested. The project is in the final stage of its completion and subsequent to reservoir filing and testing, the filing of water conductor system shall be undertaken.

The work of the Barrage was awarded to M/s Patel Construction Company and Head Race Tunnel was initially awarded to M/s Aban Coastal joint venture in June, 2007. The barrage was completed in time but due to dismal performance by M/s Aban Coastal joint venture the work contract was terminated in January, 2014. The balance works were subsequently awarded to M/s Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. in November 2014.

The main bottleneck in the construction of the project was excavation of 11.365 km head race tunnel, because of the adverse geological rock conditions encountered during the course of excavation. The project comprises a diversion barrage on river Pabbar near Hatkoti and underground power house on the left bank of river Pabbar near village Snail.

The project will generate 386 Million Units per annum in a 90 % dependable year. It has 11.365 km long, 5 m finished diameter head race tunnel (HRT) and three 37 MW Francis Turbines (3 X 37 MW).

After commissioning each project affected family will be provided 100 units of electricity per month for a period of 10 years. In addition 1% of revenue from power generation shall be contributed towards LADF during the operation stage.

Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. has already commissioned two hydroelectric projects namely Sainj Hydroelectric Project (100 MW) and Kashang Hydro Electric Project Stage-1 (65 MW) in September, 2017. HPPCL has also commissioned a 5 MW Solar Power Project constructed at Berro Dol near Sri Naina Deviji Shrine in Bilaspur District.