IIM Sirmaur, IIPA organise Management Development Programme for Russian Govt officials

Nahan: Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur acted as co-host for 2 day Management Development Programme (MDP) on “Project and Risk Management” for the Russian government officials in association with IIPA (New Delhi).

The Programme was sponsored by Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. During the programme, the foreign officials visited IIM Sirmaur Permanent Campus at Dhaula Kuan, Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh for understanding the project intricacies in detail.

During the inaugural ceremony Professor Neelu Rohmetra, Director, IIM Sirmaur shared her experience of leading the project as the CEO under the guidance of Board of Governors, IIM Sirmaur. She shared IIM Sirmaur’s journey and narrated the pride of institutional building at national level. While speaking Prof. Rohmetra emphasised that a good leader experiments with conviction, testing the reality, which thus overpowers the risks of perception and stereotype. She further added that when dreams are big, challenges automatically become small in any kind of initiatives that involve risk. Over two days, the sessions were delivered by faculty of IIM Sirmaur and the corporate guests around the theme “Project and Risk Management”.

The participants were also acquainted with the various aspects of the Project management initiatives along the upcoming permanent campus at Dhaula Kuan site of IIM Sirmaur, with the estimated cost of Rs. 351.92crores in the phase 1.

Col. Dinkar Hiteshi, Project Consultant, IIM Sirmaur made presentation on the permanent campus development plans and responded to queries of the Russian government officials.

The two days programme involved the industry visit to Tirupati Wellness Ltd, Paonta Sahib, Distt. Sirmaur, coordinated by Prof. Sanjay Singh. Murali Sivaraman (Chairman and Director – Signify Innovations India Ltd.) delivered session on “Mitigating Financial Risks using Hedging Strategies”, while Partho Das Gupta, Corporate Advisor, IIM Sirmaur interacted with delegates. Prof. Pradipta Patra, Prof. Amrinder Singh, Prof. Anshu Agrawal and Prof. Vikas Kumar faculty of IIM Sirmaur acted as resource persons for the technical sessions and coordinated the programme.

Faculty IIPA (New Delhi) Dr. Pawan Taneja and Dr. Roma Mitra Debnath accompanied the Russian officials to IIM Sirmaur as part of the visit of their officials to Himachal Pradesh.