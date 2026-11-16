Gujarat Artist Brings Mountaineer Nirmal Purja’s Inspirational Journey to Life Through Sculpture

Naggar (Kullu): Celebrating courage, determination and the human spirit through art, Ahmedabad-based independent sculptor and painter Vishwa Patel showcased her portrait sculpture of renowned mountaineer Nirmal Purja, fondly known as Nimsdai, at an art exhibition held at the historic Nicholas Roerich Art Gallery in Naggar, Himachal Pradesh, on November 15.

Patel said she was deeply inspired by Purja’s extraordinary mountaineering journey and his ability to turn seemingly impossible challenges into remarkable achievements. She described him as an embodiment of courage, unwavering determination and indomitable willpower, adding that his life sends a powerful message that no peak is too high for those who possess strong resolve.

Nirmal Purja, a Nepal-born mountaineer, earned international recognition for his historic achievement of climbing all 14 mountains above 8,000 metres in just six months and six days in 2019, under his ambitious project known as Project Possible. The feat, which included some of the world’s most challenging peaks, brought him global acclaim and redefined the limits of high-altitude mountaineering. He also became widely known for his extraordinary speed and resilience in extreme mountain conditions.

Her sculpture, she said, was intended to reflect not merely Purja’s physical appearance but also the determination and spirit that have defined his life. “Nimsdai’s persona embodies courage, determination and the inspiration to turn the impossible into the possible. His life journey teaches us that with strong resolve, any peak can be conquered. This portrait sculpture is my artistic tribute to his courage and indomitable willpower,” Patel said.

Speaking about her broader artistic philosophy, Patel said art was not merely a means of creating forms but a medium to bring emotions, memories and heritage to life. She also draws inspiration from her family roots, particularly her grandfather, who cultivated peanuts in his fields.

“His hard work and deep connection with nature inspired me. Today, through my art, I am cultivating peanuts once again. Every piece I create holds a story, an emotion and a connection to my roots,” she said.

Patel expressed immense pride and honour at getting the opportunity to exhibit her work in Himachal Pradesh. As a woman artist from Gujarat, showcasing her sculpture at the historic gallery in Naggar was a special experience for her, allowing her to present her artistic interpretation of an internationally celebrated mountaineer in the Himalayan region.