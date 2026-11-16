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Offbeat

Pro HPCL Season 4 Begins in Shimla with Musical Evening and Celebrity Cricket Match

Feet of Fire defeat Celebrity 11 by six wickets; 12 teams to compete for the title from November 17

By Rahul Bhandari 2 min read

Shimla: The fourth season of the Pro Himachal Premium Cricket League (Pro HPCL) has begun in Shimla with a grand opening ceremony and a celebrity exhibition match, setting the stage for the much-awaited cricket tournament.

The opening ceremony was held yesterday evening at Hotel Woodville Palace, where singers Kuldeep Sharma and Honey Negi entertained the audience with their performances.

The official jerseys of all 12 participating teams were also unveiled at the event. Continuing the celebrations, the league organised its first exhibition match today at Shimla Cricket Ground. The friendly match featured two celebrity teams, Celebrity 11 and Feet of Fire.

Celebrity 11 was captained by Kuldeep Sharma, while singer Baba Hansraj Raghuwanshi led Feet of Fire. The match offered spectators an entertaining mix of music, celebrity appearances and cricket.

Feet of Fire emerged victorious, chasing a target of 123 runs to register a six-wicket win. Led by Baba Hansraj Raghuwanshi, the team put up a strong performance to claim victory in the exhibition match.

With the opening celebrations and exhibition match concluded, attention now shifts to the main tournament, which will begin on November 17 at Shimla Cricket Ground, located around 11 kilometres from Mehli.

The opening day will feature three matches. Cyberbells Tech Titans will take on Knight Hawks in the inaugural match at 9 am. This will be followed by Mandi Marvels versus Shimla Royals at 11:30 am. The third match of the day will see Cyberbells Tech Titans face Kanwills Titans at 2 pm.

A total of 12 franchises will compete for the Pro HPCL Season 4 title. The tournament is expected to attract cricket enthusiasts, supporters and visitors from across Himachal Pradesh.

The league will provide a platform for players to showcase their cricketing talent and compete at a high level, while bringing together cricket lovers from different parts of the state.

Rahul Bhandari

Boasting a rich and dynamic career of over 17 years in journalism, I proudly serve as the Founder, Promoter, and Editor of TheNewsHimachal. Beyond the mere statistics of my extensive coverage, my commitment lies in crafting insightful narratives that traverse the intricate landscapes of politics, socio-economics, education, and grassroots issues. TheNewsHimachal, under my editorial guidance, stands as a beacon of impactful journalism, contributing to informed discussions and catalyzing positive change. My journey encapsulates not just a number but a legacy of shaping meaningful stories that resonate deeply within and beyond the borders of Himachal Pradesh.

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