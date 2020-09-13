Shimla: Ashthdhatu idols were stolen from the ancient temple of Mundaghat near Junga, in Shimla district. Theft were reported on Friday, when the temple priest opened the temple and found the idols of lord Hanuman, Radha-Krishna, Nand-Gopal and Shiv-Parvati were missing.

Priest informed the villagers, and later called the police. Temple was opened after almost five months due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

A case has been registered under Sections 457 and 380 of IPC and investigation is under way.

Villagers are demanding to nab the culprits and recover the idols.