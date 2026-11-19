Shimla: Shimla Police have arrested five persons in two separate anti-drug operations and seized approximately 15 grams of ‘chitta’ (heroin).

In the first incident, a team of the Shimla Police Special Cell was conducting vehicle checks at a roadblock in Shoghi when it intercepted a pickup truck coming from the Chandigarh side. During a search of the vehicle, the police recovered nine grams of chitta.

The two occupants of the vehicle, identified as Sahil Sood, a resident of Sanjauli, and Sahil Thakur, a resident of Koti, were arrested in connection with the case. Both accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to four days of police custody for further investigation.

In a separate operation, a team from Chhota Shimla Police Station was patrolling Stokes Bhawan Link Road in Navbahar when it noticed three young men behaving suspiciously.

The police stopped the trio and conducted a search in the presence of an independent witness, recovering six grams of chitta from their possession.

The three accused have been identified as Sanju, Suraj and Arjun, all residents of Sanjauli. They were arrested by the police.

With these two operations, the police recovered a combined quantity of approximately 15 grams of chitta and apprehended five persons.