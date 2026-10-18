56 Grams of ‘Chitta’ Seized from Woman in Shimla’s Lower Chakkar, Case Registered Under NDPS Act

Shimla: The Special Cell of Shimla Police has allegedly recovered approximately 56 grams of ‘chitta’ (heroin) from a residential room in the Lower Chakkar area of the city. A 28-year-old woman has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

According to the police, the action was taken following a tip-off during the intervening night of October 15 and 16. A team of the Special Cell searched a residential room in Lower Chakkar and allegedly recovered around 56 grams of the contraband from the possession of Heena, wife of Jagdish, a resident of Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh.

Following the recovery, police registered a case against the woman under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Police Investigating Possible Links to Drug Supply Network

The police have initiated a detailed investigation to establish the source of the seized contraband and determine whether other individuals were involved in the alleged drug trafficking network.

Section 21 of the NDPS Act deals with offences involving manufactured drugs and preparations, while Section 29 concerns abetment and criminal conspiracy related to offences under the Act.