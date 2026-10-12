Police register 271 NDPS cases, dismantle 61 drug supply networks and seize assets worth over ₹12.61 crore

Shimla: Shimla Police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking in 2026, seizing 5.04 kilograms of chitta (heroin) and arresting 549 people in connection with 271 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act so far this year.

According to police data up to October 9, the ongoing campaign has resulted in the dismantling of 61 drug supply networks and the arrest of 80 key suppliers. The police have also seized or frozen assets worth more than ₹12.61 crore allegedly acquired through drug trafficking.

As part of the intensified drive, Shimla Police have focused on tracing the larger networks operating behind the drug trade rather than limiting their action to local seizures and arrests. Investigators have been questioning the accused and examining backward linkages to identify suppliers and masterminds involved in the drug supply chain.

The police have recorded a significant increase in arrests made through backward-linkage investigations this year. While eight such arrests were made in 2025 and 14 in 2024, the number recorded in 2026 has surpassed the figures for both previous years, according to the department’s data.

Apart from chitta, the police have seized substantial quantities of other narcotic substances during the ongoing operation. These include 58.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a commercial quantity of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), approximately 15.5 kilograms of charas, 14 kilograms of opium and five kilograms of poppy husk.

The figures highlight the scale of the ongoing anti-drug operation in Shimla district, with the police targeting both street-level distribution and the wider supply networks that sustain drug trafficking.

By focusing on financial investigations, asset seizures and backward linkages, the police are seeking to disrupt the financial and logistical structures behind the illegal drug trade, alongside action against those directly involved in its distribution.