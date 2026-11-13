Freshly Metalled Deha Road Starts Peeling Off Within Two Days, Residents Protest

Shimla: The quality of road surfacing work on the Deha-Dhanaut stretch in Chopal assembly constituency has come under scrutiny after the newly metalled road reportedly started peeling off within just two days of completion. Angered by the alleged use of substandard material, residents of Tarapur boycotted the ongoing work and brought it to a halt, demanding accountability from the concerned authorities.

The road metalling work had commenced only a few days ago following assurances from the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister. The minister had also shared an update on social media when the work started, highlighting the government’s initiative to improve road connectivity in the region.

However, the rapid deterioration of the newly laid surface has left residents disappointed and raised serious questions about the quality of construction and materials being used.

Concerned residents have also taken to social media, sharing photographs of the peeling road surface and highlighting the alleged poor quality of the work. Their posts have received support from several people, who have demanded strict action against those responsible and called for proper monitoring of public infrastructure projects.

Some social media users have also questioned the contractor’s track record, alleging that complaints regarding the quality of work had surfaced in the past as well. Residents have demanded a technical inspection of the road and action against the contractor if the allegations are found to be true.

The Deha road is considered a lifeline for the Chopal region, connecting the area with Shimla. It is particularly important for the horticulture sector, as a substantial portion of the apple produce from the Moraog valley is transported through this route. Besides facilitating the transportation of agricultural produce, dozens of buses operate on this road daily, while hundreds of motorists and commuters depend on it for their everyday journeys.

The present road surfacing initiative had raised hopes among residents, as this was the first time during the current government’s tenure that the road was being taken up for remodelling. People had expected the project to provide much-needed relief to commuters and improve connectivity in the region.

However, the alleged deterioration of the road within just two days has turned the project into a matter of public concern. Residents have termed the situation a waste of public money and demanded that the PWD conduct a thorough quality assessment, fix responsibility and ensure that the road is properly laid using quality materials.

They have maintained that a road of such importance, serving thousands of people and supporting the region’s apple economy, deserves proper construction standards rather than work that begins deteriorating within days of completion.