Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Directorate of Education has issued fresh directions prohibiting government school teachers and non-teaching staff from availing additional leave on the pretext of travelling to and from official meetings, training programmes and seminars.

As per the new instructions, employees deputed for official assignments within a 50-kilometre radius of their place of duty must return on the same day after the conclusion of the programme, provided adequate transportation facilities are available.

The Directorate took note of instances in which teachers and other employees were reportedly taking up to two additional days of leave beyond the actual duration of meetings or training programmes, citing travel requirements.

According to the department, this practice was adversely affecting classroom teaching as well as the functioning of administrative offices. The additional absence of employees was also disrupting the regular academic activities of schools.

Under the revised directions, the provision of taking an extra day or days of leave for travel, over and above the scheduled duration of an official event, has been withdrawn in such cases. Employees attending programmes within the specified distance will be required to resume their duties by the following day at the latest.

The Directorate has directed heads of educational institutions to ensure strict compliance with the instructions and monitor the attendance of employees deputed for official assignments.

All Deputy Directors of Education have also been instructed to communicate the directions to heads of institutions falling under their respective jurisdictions and ensure that the orders are implemented effectively.

The order further makes it clear that any violation of the instructions will invite personal accountability. The concerned controlling officer, competent authority or individual responsible for non-compliance may be held personally accountable.

The move is aimed at preventing unnecessary absence from schools and government offices and ensuring that official training and meeting schedules do not adversely affect regular academic and administrative work.