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Five Killed in Car Accident on Shimla’s Daroti Link Road

By Rahul Bhandari 1 min read

Shimla: Five people, including a mother and her son, were killed and another person sustained serious injuries after a car plunged off the road in the Nawar area of Shimla district on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred at around 8:30 am on the Daroti link road near Tikker, when the vehicle reportedly veered off the road. The impact was severe, leaving the car completely mangled.

The deceased have been identified as Kushal and his mother, Kalpana Devi, residents of Daroti village. Three Nepali nationals, identified as Nirmala, Meena and Roshni, also lost their lives in the accident.

According to reports, Kushal and his mother were travelling in the car with Nepali labourers whom they were taking to the village for grass-cutting work when the accident occurred. Residents rushed to the spot after hearing about the incident and alerted the police.

One person sustained serious injuries and was provided initial medical treatment before being referred to Shimla for further care.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Education Minister Rohit Thakur expressed deep grief over the tragic accident, describing the incident as extremely unfortunate. They extended their condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength for them to bear the loss.

The chief minister directed the local administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured person. He also stated that interim relief had been provided to the affected families.

Rahul Bhandari

Boasting a rich and dynamic career of over 17 years in journalism, I proudly serve as the Founder, Promoter, and Editor of TheNewsHimachal. Beyond the mere statistics of my extensive coverage, my commitment lies in crafting insightful narratives that traverse the intricate landscapes of politics, socio-economics, education, and grassroots issues. TheNewsHimachal, under my editorial guidance, stands as a beacon of impactful journalism, contributing to informed discussions and catalyzing positive change. My journey encapsulates not just a number but a legacy of shaping meaningful stories that resonate deeply within and beyond the borders of Himachal Pradesh.

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