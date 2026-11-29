Shimla: Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and former Union Minister Shanta Kumar has opposed the proposed 50 per cent increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, arguing that the move is unnecessary for implementing 33 per cent reservation for women.

Welcoming the decision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies, Shanta Kumar congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country, describing the move as historic and significant for India’s democratic framework.

He said women had demonstrated their capabilities whenever they were entrusted with administrative responsibilities and, in many instances, had performed better than their male counterparts. He added that greater representation of women in legislative institutions was an important step towards strengthening democracy.

However, he expressed disagreement with the accompanying proposal to increase the number of elected representatives by 50 per cent. Under the proposed expansion, the strength of the Lok Sabha would rise from the existing 543 members to 850, while the total number of legislators across State Assemblies would increase from 4,131 to around 6,000.

Shanta Kumar maintained that the 33 per cent reservation for women could have been implemented within the existing strength of Parliament and State Assemblies, without increasing the number of seats.

Questioning the economic implications of the proposed expansion, he said the country was already facing challenges arising from population growth, rising inflation, poverty and unemployment. He expressed concern that growing economic distress and frustration among young people were also contributing to an increase in suicides across the country.

He further pointed out that accommodating 850 MPs and approximately 2,000 additional legislators would require the construction of new parliamentary and legislative buildings or the expansion of existing infrastructure. This would involve expenditure running into billions of rupees, placing an additional burden on the country’s finances.

“Such an expenditure was neither necessary nor required for providing 33 per cent reservation to women,” he argued.

Shanta Kumar said he had given considerable thought to the decision but failed to understand the rationale behind increasing the strength of legislative institutions. He questioned what national interest would be served by such an expansion when women’s reservation could be ensured within the existing number of seats.

He reiterated that the number of MPs and MLAs should have remained unchanged, with 33 per cent reservation for women accommodated within the existing allocations.

Expressing his discomfort over opposing a decision taken by his own party’s leadership, Shanta Kumar said his commitment to the country was greater than his political allegiance.

“It pains me to have to oppose my own party. But for me, the nation comes first—the party, second,” he said.