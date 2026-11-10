Wednesday, 11 November 2026Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Politics

BBMB Verdict Result of Decades-Long Struggle, Not One Government’s Efforts: Dhumal, Shanta Kumar

Former Chief Ministers highlight contributions of successive governments in securing Himachal's rights; Shanta Kumar recalls 1977 decision to grant 15 MW of power, while Dhumal says latest Supreme Court ruling will provide 11,973 million units over 20 years

By Rahul Bhandari 2 min read

Amid the ongoing claims over Himachal Pradesh’s rightful share in assets and resources, former Chief Ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar have described the latest Supreme Court verdict on the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) dispute as the outcome of a decades-long struggle involving successive governments and political leaders. They maintained that the achievement should not be attributed to any single individual or government but recognised as the result of collective efforts to secure the state’s legitimate rights.

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s November 6, 2026, decision, Dhumal said it reaffirmed the historic September 27, 2011, judgment and would enable Himachal Pradesh to receive 11,973 million units of electricity over 20 years towards settlement of its outstanding dues.

Dhumal recalled that after the 2011 verdict, the state had calculated outstanding dues of approximately ₹4,300 crore but the amount remained unpaid, forcing Himachal Pradesh to approach the Supreme Court again for implementation of the judgment. He credited the sustained legal efforts of successive BJP governments and the cooperation of the Central Government for the latest outcome.

Shanta Kumar, meanwhile, reminded Himachal’s struggle for its rightful share began in 1977, when he first became Chief Minister. He recalled meeting then Prime Minister Morarji Desai and raising the state’s claims under the Punjab Reorganisation Act. Following discussions with the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana, Himachal Pradesh was granted 15 MW of electricity from Bhakra on an interim basis.

He also highlighted his efforts to establish the principle of water royalty during his tenure, saying then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao accepted the state’s demand despite initial opposition that such a provision did not exist elsewhere in the country. The decision, he said, created a lasting source of revenue for Himachal Pradesh.

Both leaders stressed that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who pursued the latest matter before the Supreme Court, should also acknowledge the contributions of previous governments rather than claim sole credit for the achievement.

Dhumal advised the present government to pursue other pending claims, particularly the Shanan Hydroelectric Project, whose 1924 agreement completed 100 years in 2024, along with other assets and properties that Himachal Pradesh claims as its rightful share.

BJP veterans said the BBMB verdict should be seen as a collective victory for the people of Himachal Pradesh and a milestone in the state’s prolonged struggle for its financial and energy rights.

Rahul Bhandari

Boasting a rich and dynamic career of over 17 years in journalism, I proudly serve as the Founder, Promoter, and Editor of TheNewsHimachal. Beyond the mere statistics of my extensive coverage, my commitment lies in crafting insightful narratives that traverse the intricate landscapes of politics, socio-economics, education, and grassroots issues. TheNewsHimachal, under my editorial guidance, stands as a beacon of impactful journalism, contributing to informed discussions and catalyzing positive change. My journey encapsulates not just a number but a legacy of shaping meaningful stories that resonate deeply within and beyond the borders of Himachal Pradesh.

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