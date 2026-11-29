Shimla: In a significant move to promote natural farming through higher education and scientific research, M.Sc. and Ph.D. programmes in natural farming are set to be introduced in agricultural universities across the country from the next academic session.

The Central Government has directed the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to prepare the curriculum for these programmes, which is expected to be ready by December 23. Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat and former Governor of Himachal Pradesh, shared this information during a press conference in Shimla on Saturday.

Emphasising the need to integrate natural farming into higher education, Devvrat said that specialised courses at the postgraduate and doctoral levels would provide students, agricultural scientists and researchers an opportunity to explore its scientific principles and practices in greater depth. At present, academic programmes in this field are available only up to the B.Sc. level.

He expressed concern that even many agricultural scientists fail to understand the fundamental difference between organic farming and natural farming. While efforts to promote organic farming have been underway for the past three to four decades, natural farming follows a distinct methodology and the two should not be treated as identical.

Highlighting the growing acceptance of natural farming, Devvrat said approximately nine lakh farmers in Gujarat and 2.5 lakh farmers in Himachal Pradesh had adopted the practice. In Gujarat, the transition has resulted in a reduction of around 33,500 tonnes in the consumption of urea and DAP fertilisers. The Dang district of Gujarat has also been officially declared a natural farming district.

Raising concerns over the excessive use of pesticides and chemical fertilisers in agriculture, he said chemical-based farming was adversely affecting soil health, water resources, the environment and human health. Promoting natural farming could help address these challenges while restoring soil fertility.

Recalling his tenure as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Devvrat said a special campaign had been launched to encourage farmers to adopt natural farming. Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had extended the necessary support and budget for the initiative, while the present government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, was also continuing efforts in this direction.

He described it as a positive development that natural farming was being promoted beyond political differences. He also appreciated the contribution of former Nauni University Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel in advancing the initiative.

Explaining the scientific basis of natural farming, Devvrat said the method does not require chemical fertilisers or pesticides. Instead, it relies on locally available ingredients such as cow dung, cow urine, gram flour, jaggery and soil to activate beneficial microorganisms. He termed the approach “microorganism farming”.

He explained that forests provide a natural example of this system, where trees and plants grow without the application of urea or chemical fertilisers because naturally occurring microorganisms help maintain soil fertility.

However, excessive dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides has severely degraded soil health. In several regions, the organic carbon content in soil has fallen below 0.5 per cent, adversely affecting its fertility and productivity.

Devvrat stressed that strengthening natural farming through education, research and scientific validation would be crucial for promoting sustainable agriculture and protecting the health of future generations.