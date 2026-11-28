SHIMLA: Intensifying its crackdown on the illegal manufacture, sale and transportation of liquor, the State Taxes and Excise Department has seized 29,542.153 bulk litres of illicit liquor across Himachal Pradesh and registered 546 cases during the current financial year.

The department has also seized and destroyed 13,797.550 litres of Lahan, the raw material used for manufacturing illicit liquor, as part of its enforcement drive against illegal liquor networks operating in the state.

A spokesperson for the department said that special enforcement teams had been constituted at the district level to check the illegal trade and smuggling of liquor. Regular inspections and special enforcement drives are being conducted across the state to curb these activities and prevent revenue losses to the government.

According to the department, Solan district recorded the highest seizure among the districts mentioned, with 7,504.074 bulk litres of illicit liquor seized. This was followed by Kullu with 6,773.890 bulk litres, Bilaspur with 3,179.240 bulk litres and Mandi with 1,823.600 bulk litres.

Sharing details of enforcement activities during October, the spokesperson said that the Southern Zone, Shimla, seized 2,775.922 bulk litres of illicit liquor along with 2,950 litres of Lahan.

In the Central Zone, Mandi, the department seized 1,167.750 bulk litres of illicit liquor during the month, while the Northern Zone, Palampur, recovered 635 bulk litres of illicit liquor and 640 litres of Lahan.

The spokesperson said the department would continue its strict enforcement drive against those involved in the illegal liquor trade. Anyone found manufacturing, selling or transporting liquor illegally and causing revenue losses to the government would face stringent legal action.

The department has also appealed to the public to share information regarding the illegal manufacture, sale or transportation of liquor to help strengthen enforcement efforts.

Citizens can report such activities through the department’s telephone number 0177-2620426, WhatsApp number 94183-31426 or email at [email protected].

People can also contact the department’s zonal offices at Southern Zone, Shimla (0177-2620426), Northern Zone, Palampur (01894-230186) and Central Zone, Mandi (01905-223499).

The department has urged people to cooperate with enforcement teams and help curb the illegal liquor trade across Himachal Pradesh.