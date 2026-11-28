BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan has urged the Union Government to initiate a detailed feasibility survey for the proposed Pathankot-Chamba railway line and include the ambitious project in the Railways’ future development plans on a priority basis.

In a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mahajan highlighted the lack of railway connectivity in Chamba district, describing it as one of the most remote and underdeveloped regions of Himachal Pradesh. He pointed out that despite being approximately 125 kilometres from Pathankot, Chamba remains disconnected from the railway network due to its challenging geographical terrain.

Mahajan said extending railway connectivity from Pathankot to Chamba would be a historic step towards accelerating the district’s development and integrating the region with the national transport network.

He stated that the proposed railway line would benefit the entire district, including Dalhousie, Khajjiar, Bharmour, Pangi, Churah and Bhatiyat. Improved connectivity would make it easier for tourists from across the country to visit these destinations, giving a significant boost to tourism and strengthening the local economy.

The BJP MP further emphasised that the project would create new employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth while making travel to major cities across the country more convenient for residents.

Highlighting Chamba’s natural beauty, rich historical and cultural heritage, religious tourism potential and strategic geographical importance, Mahajan said strengthening transport infrastructure was essential to bring the aspirational district into the mainstream of development.

He maintained that railway connectivity would not only benefit tourism but also accelerate economic activities and contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the region.

Mahajan has requested the Railway Minister to initiate a detailed feasibility survey and necessary preliminary studies for the proposed Pathankot-Chamba railway line. He has also urged the Ministry to consider the project on priority while preparing future railway development plans.

Expressing confidence in the Railway Minister’s positive intervention, Mahajan said the proposed railway link could fulfil the long-standing aspiration of the people of Chamba for rail connectivity and open a new chapter in the district’s development.