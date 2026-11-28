Shimla: Himachal Pradesh could witness a major transformation in its political structure and equations if the Central Government’s proposed constitutional amendments on delimitation and women’s reservation receive parliamentary approval. The proposal to increase the number of legislative seats across states by 50 per cent could take the strength of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the existing 68 to 102, while the state’s representation in the Lok Sabha could increase from four to six seats.

The proposed changes have the potential to reshape electoral politics in the hill state, creating new constituencies, opening opportunities for emerging political leaders and changing the electoral calculations of established politicians. The provision for 33 per cent reservation for women could further transform the composition of the state Assembly.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, on November 27. The government is preparing to introduce the proposed legislation during the special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30. However, the proposal is yet to receive parliamentary and constitutional approval.

Himachal Pradesh currently has 68 Assembly constituencies. Under the proposed 50 per cent expansion, the state could get 34 additional seats, taking the total to 102.

Similarly, the state’s four Lok Sabha constituencies could increase to six, providing two additional representatives in Parliament.

The proposed expansion is part of a wider exercise covering states and Union Territories across the country. The maximum strength of the Lok Sabha is proposed to increase to 850 members, while the maximum permissible strength of state Legislative Assemblies would rise from 500 to 650 members.

For Himachal, the change would mean a significant restructuring of electoral constituencies. The Delimitation Commission would have to redraw boundaries, create new constituencies and reorganise existing ones.

Districts such as Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and other regions could witness changes in their electoral representation. However, the district-wise distribution of additional seats will be determined through the delimitation exercise.

One of the most significant implications of the proposal is the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies.

If the Assembly expands to 102 members, approximately 34 constituencies could be reserved for women under the proposed arrangement.

This could significantly increase women’s participation in Himachal Pradesh’s electoral politics. Women who have been active in Panchayati Raj institutions, municipal bodies and political organisations could get greater opportunities to enter the state legislature.

The proposed legislation also provides for the rotation of constituencies reserved for women. The Delimitation Commission will determine the allocation and rotation of these seats.

The change could also affect established political leaders, as constituencies currently represented by male MLAs may be reserved for women after the exercise. Both the BJP and Congress would consequently have to identify and promote more women candidates with grassroots political experience.

Political equations of BJP and Congress may change

The proposed expansion could have far-reaching consequences for the BJP and Congress in Himachal Pradesh.

Both parties will have to reassess their organisational structures, constituency-level leadership and electoral strategies. Several new constituencies could provide opportunities to political aspirants who have been waiting for an opportunity to contest Assembly elections.

At the same time, existing MLAs may face uncertainty if their constituencies are divided or reorganised. Political leaders with strong local influence could also find themselves competing in newly constituted electoral areas.

The delimitation exercise could therefore bring new faces into the Assembly while changing the political equations in several established constituencies.

For the Congress government, the proposed changes could require a fresh assessment of its political and organizational strength. The BJP, meanwhile, would have an opportunity to reorganize its state-level leadership and prepare a new constituency-wise strategy.

The proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats from four to six could give Himachal Pradesh two additional representatives in Parliament.

The state has several important issues requiring sustained representation at the national level, including road and railway connectivity, tourism infrastructure, horticulture, agriculture, disaster management and border-area development.

Additional parliamentary constituencies could provide greater opportunities for regional representation and allow more local issues to be raised in Parliament.

The proposed legislation also seeks to protect the existing relative share of parliamentary representation among states until the relevant figures of the first Census conducted after 2051 are published. This provision is intended to address concerns that states with lower population growth could lose their relative representation following delimitation.

Why has the Centre linked delimitation with women’s reservation?

The Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, popularly known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, already provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies.

However, its implementation was linked to a subsequent Census and delimitation exercise. The fresh constitutional proposal seeks to facilitate its implementation through an expanded legislative structure and a new delimitation process.

The Centre’s latest proposal also comes after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, introduced in April 2026, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. The government subsequently withdrew the accompanying delimitation legislation and has now introduced a revised approach that proposes a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats.

Opposition raises questions over delimitation process

The proposal has also generated political debate over the timing, methodology and implications of delimitation.

While the government argues that the expansion will facilitate women’s reservation and increase legislative representation, opposition leaders have questioned the decision to link the women’s quota with a fresh delimitation exercise.

Questions have also been raised over the use of the latest published Census figures for redrawing constituencies and the proposed protection of the existing inter-state representation ratio until 2051.

The Centre’s revised proposal attempts to address concerns of states, particularly those in southern India, by providing for a uniform 50 per cent increase while protecting their relative share of representation in the Lok Sabha.

Will Himachal see 102 MLAs before the 2027 elections?

The biggest question for Himachal Pradesh is whether the proposed changes will be implemented before the next Assembly elections, scheduled for 2027.

The special parliamentary sitting begins on November 30, but the constitutional amendment will require a two-thirds majority of members present and voting in each House, along with ratification by at least half of the state legislatures, as applicable.

Following the legislative process, the Delimitation Commission will have to undertake the exercise of redrawing constituencies and finalising the new electoral boundaries.

The government has indicated that the proposed framework is intended to facilitate women’s reservation ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, the implementation of the expanded Assembly structure before Himachal’s 2027 elections cannot be assumed at this stage.

A new chapter in Himachal’s electoral politics?

The proposed delimitation exercise could become a defining moment in Himachal Pradesh’s political history. An Assembly with 102 members would mean more elected representatives, greater constituency-level representation and new opportunities for political aspirants.

The entry of more women into electoral politics could also challenge traditional leadership structures and encourage political parties to invest in developing women leaders at the grassroots level.

However, the final political impact will depend on how constituencies are reorganised, which areas receive additional representation and how seats are allocated under the women’s reservation framework.

For the BJP and Congress, the exercise could require a complete reassessment of their political strategies and leadership arrangements.

From 68 to 102 MLAs and four to six MPs, Himachal Pradesh could be heading towards a major electoral transformation. The proposed changes are not yet law, but the political debate has already begun. If implemented, delimitation could change not only the number of elected representatives but also who gets an opportunity to shape the state’s political future.