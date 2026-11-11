Himachal Education Department Asked to Expedite Promotions of Teachers, Staff

Shimla: Education Minister Rohit Thakur has directed the Himachal Pradesh Education Department to expedite the promotion process for teaching and non-teaching officers and employees, including Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Physical Education Teachers and Drawing Masters.

Chairing a meeting of the Education Department, Thakur stressed the need to speed up promotions across different categories to ensure timely career progression for eligible employees.

The directions come amid concerns among teachers over delays in departmental promotions. Reports have highlighted that several TGTs are awaiting promotion to lecturer positions, while Physical Education Teachers have also raised concerns over the prolonged delay in promotions to Deputy Director of Physical Education (DPE) posts.

According to reports, the promotion of 749 TGTs to lecturer positions has been held up amid seniority-related legal disputes, despite the departmental promotion committee process having been completed earlier. Physical Education Teachers have separately sought intervention to resolve the delay in promotions to DPE posts, which their association says has continued for nearly five years.

In another key decision, Thakur said a Corpus Fund for college education was being created to support students’ education and overall development. The fund is expected to provide financial support for initiatives aimed at improving students’ academic opportunities and well-being.

The minister also said that, keeping in view the legal requirements and other matters handled by the Education Department, posts of Deputy Advocate General would be sanctioned. The move is intended to facilitate the efficient handling of legal cases and prevent unnecessary delays in departmental matters.