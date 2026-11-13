Dharamshala: The 13th session of the 14th Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly concluded at Tapovan on Saturday, recording 80 per cent productivity during six sittings spread over six days. The session witnessed the passage of 13 government bills, replies to 366 legislative questions and an extensive debate on an adjournment motion moved by the opposition.

Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania shared details of the proceedings with media representatives after the session, describing it as successful and saying the House functioned as anticipated.

The session commenced on November 16 and concluded on November 21, with the House conducting approximately 24 hours of legislative business across six sittings.

During the session, the government responded to 366 questions raised by legislators, comprising 242 starred and 124 unstarred questions. These questions provided members an opportunity to seek information and raise matters concerning various public issues and government functioning.

The opening day began with the House paying tributes to the late MLA Nand Lal and former MLA and minister Major Vijay Singh Mankotia.

One of the major highlights of the session was the discussion on an adjournment motion moved by the opposition under Rule 67. The House suspended its regular business to deliberate on the motion over four days, with the debate lasting 12 hours and 11 minutes.

A total of 30 legislators participated in the discussion, with 15 members each from the ruling party and the opposition presenting their views. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu subsequently responded to the issues raised during the debate, delivering a reply that lasted one hour and 20 minutes.

November 19 was designated for Private Members’ Business. Three private member resolutions were submitted under Rule 101 of the Assembly’s Rules of Procedure. However, time constraints prevented discussion of these resolutions.

On the legislative front, 13 government bills were introduced and passed after deliberations in the House. Members proposed amendments to four of these bills, but all four amendments were rejected through voting.

However, an amendment moved by the government to the Himachal Pradesh Technical University Bill was accepted, and the legislation was subsequently passed in its amended form.

The Speaker said the session had provided an opportunity for members from both sides of the House to raise public concerns, seek information from the government and participate in discussions on important legislative matters.

With 13 bills passed, 366 questions answered, and nearly 24 hours of proceedings completed, the winter session concluded with an overall productivity rate of 80 per cent.