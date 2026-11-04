Solan: Giving a major boost to entrepreneurship, research commercialisation and technology development, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has inaugurated a series of research and innovation facilities aimed at creating new opportunities for students, farmers, researchers and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Vice-Chancellor Dr YS Parmar inaugurated virtually a Processing Centre for establishing a Common Incubation Centre for mushrooms, vegetables, fruits, spices and herbs. The facility has been developed with financial support from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India.

The Common Incubation Centre is envisioned as a platform for product development, food processing, value addition, skill development and incubation of food-processing enterprises. It will provide opportunities to students, researchers, farmers and aspiring entrepreneurs to develop commercially viable products and establish their own ventures.

The facility is expected to help bridge the gap between academic research and commercial application by providing infrastructure and technical support for converting agricultural produce into value-added products. It will also encourage the utilisation of locally available horticultural resources and create additional income-generation opportunities.

The Vice-Chancellor also inaugurated an Enology Laboratory to strengthen research, practical training and technology development in wine-making and related fields. The laboratory is expected to support students and researchers in developing technical expertise and exploring entrepreneurial opportunities in the sector.

In another important initiative, the university inaugurated a Policy Centre on Public-Private Partnership (PPP). The centre will focus on policy research and facilitating collaboration between public institutions and private stakeholders, with the objective of strengthening partnerships and promoting innovation.

University also get Plant Tissue Culture Facility in the Department of Biotechnology, the Himalayan Traditional Seed Heritage Centre in the Department of Seed Science and Technology, and the Centre of Excellence on Waste to Wealth in the Department of Silviculture and Agroforestry.

The Plant Tissue Culture Facility is expected to strengthen biotechnology research and provide support for the development and propagation of quality planting material. The Himalayan Traditional Seed Heritage Centre will focus on conserving traditional seed resources and preserving the region’s agricultural heritage.

Meanwhile, the Centre of Excellence on Waste to Wealth will promote the scientific utilisation of waste materials and their conversion into valuable products, supporting sustainable resource management and the development of new technologies.

The Vice-Chancellor also laid the foundation stone for a Centre of Excellence on Honeybee Research in the Department of Entomology. The proposed centre will further strengthen research, training and technology development in apiculture, opening up opportunities for improving beekeeping practices and promoting honey-based enterprises.