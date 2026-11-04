Nauni University Establishes Cannabis Research Centre, Giving Boost to Himachal’s ‘Green to Gold’ Initiative

Solan: Himachal Pradesh is taking steps towards developing cannabis as a regulated medicinal and industrial resource, with Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, establishing a dedicated Centre on Cannabis Research with financial support from the state government.

The centre has been established to advance scientific research, quality assessment, conservation and sustainable utilisation of cannabis for medicinal purposes. It will provide an institutional platform for research and development in a field that has gained increasing attention as the state explores the economic potential of regulated cannabis cultivation.

The initiative is significant in view of the Himachal Pradesh government’s broader efforts to move beyond the traditional perception of cannabis as an illicit crop and explore its medicinal and industrial applications through scientific research and regulatory safeguards.

The university’s research initiative also comes at a time when the state government is moving forward with its ‘Green to Gold’ initiative, aimed at promoting regulated industrial hemp cultivation and creating new economic opportunities for farmers.

Himachal Moves Towards Regulated Cannabis Cultivation

The state government’s approach towards cannabis cultivation has witnessed several important developments. In January 2025, the state Cabinet approved a pilot project to explore the potential of controlled cannabis cultivation for medicinal, scientific and industrial purposes. Dr YS Parmar University, Nauni, and Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, were entrusted with research-related responsibilities.

Subsequently, in June 2026, the state Cabinet approved amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Rules, 1989, paving the way for regulated cultivation, processing, manufacturing, storage and transportation of cannabis for medicinal and scientific purposes.

Under the government’s ‘Green to Gold’ initiative, industrial hemp is being explored as an alternative source of income for farmers. The policy envisages the use of hemp in pharmaceuticals, textiles, paper and packaging, cosmetics, biofuel and other industries. A key safeguard is the requirement that industrial hemp must maintain a tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content below 0.3 per cent.

In July 2026, Nauni University also established a Cannabis Quality Testing and Research Laboratory to strengthen scientific research, quality testing and germplasm mapping, providing research support to the state’s regulated cultivation plans.

The government has projected that regulated industrial hemp cultivation could generate additional annual revenue ranging from Rs 1,000 crore to more than Rs 2,000 crore once the initiative is fully scaled up. The proposed development is also expected to create opportunities for rural employment, agricultural diversification and new industries in the state.