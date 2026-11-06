Three Drug Traffickers Placed Under Preventive Detention in Kangra Under PIT-NDPS Act

Kangra: The Kangra District Police has placed three alleged drug traffickers under preventive detention under Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-ND&PS) Act, 1988.

The action has been taken following sustained surveillance of individuals allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade, along with the initiation of legal proceedings against them. According to the police, the preventive detention orders were issued after completing the requisite official correspondence and legal formalities, in compliance with the directions of the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh.

Those placed under preventive detention include Avinash alias Nikka, a resident of Kholi village in Kangra; Rahul, a resident of Tambaru village in Jaisinghpur; and Vaibhav alias Aman, a resident of Tharot village in Shahpur.

According to police records, three FIRs have been registered against Avinash over the past eight years. He was allegedly found in possession of 91.48 grams of charas and 12.62 grams of heroin (chitta) in separate cases.

Similarly, Rahul has three FIRs registered against him over the past four years, with police records showing recoveries of 94.40 grams of charas and 18 grams of heroin from his possession.

In the case of Vaibhav alias Aman, three FIRs have been registered against him over the past two years. A total of 21.96 grams of heroin (chitta) was recovered from his possession, according to the police.

The district police said the action forms part of its sustained efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks and prevent the continued involvement of habitual offenders in the illicit narcotics trade. Apart from registering cases and taking legal action, the police has also intensified surveillance to identify individuals allegedly facilitating drug-related activities.

The Kangra Police reiterated its commitment to taking stringent action against those involved in drug trafficking and activities that support the illegal narcotics trade. It said the broader objective is to protect society, particularly the younger generation, from the harmful consequences of drug abuse and contribute towards the goal of a drug-free Himachal Pradesh.