Kangra: The Kangra Police arrested two men after recovering 6.24 grams of chitta (heroin) during a late-night checking operation at Garg Colony on Bhattha Road.

According to the information available, a team of a Kangra Police set up a special checkpoint after receiving a tip-off late at night. During the operation, the police stopped a scooter bearing registration number HP-40F-0763 for checking.

Upon inspection, the team allegedly recovered 6.24 grams of heroin from the possession of the two occupants. Both men were arrested, and the police seized the suspected contraband along with the scooter.

The accused have been identified as Raman Sehgal (48), a resident of Village Rihalpura, Kangra tehsil, in Kangra district, and Vikas Dhiman (43), a resident of VPO Rajhoon, Dhira tehsil, in Kangra district.

A case has been registered against the accused at Kangra Police Station under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police are questioning the accused to determine the source of the seized heroin and identify the intended recipients. Further investigation into the case is underway.