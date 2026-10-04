Palampur: The Kangra Police have arrested five people, including a girl, after recovering 7.92 grams of suspected ‘Chitta’ (heroin) during a late-night raid at a hotel near PCCN Chowk in Lohna, Palampur.

The action was carried out by the Kangra Police CIA team on the night of October 3 after receiving a tip-off as part of the Himachal Pradesh government’s ongoing anti-drug campaign.

According to the police, four men and a woman were found inside a hotel room during the raid. A search of the room led to the recovery of 7.92 grams of ‘Chitta’, allegedly from the possession of Dapinder Singh, 32, a resident of Badagudha in Sirsa district of Haryana.

During subsequent interrogation and investigation, the CIA team allegedly found that the other four persons present at the hotel were also connected with the case. A Honda Amaze car bearing registration number HR 40 G 8849 was also seized by the police.

The five arrested accused have been identified as Dapinder Singh (32), Aditya Pathania (24), Kabir (23), Pranshul Kapoor (24), and Mamta (27).

Dapinder Singh is a resident of Badagudha, Tehsil Kalawali, District Sirsa, Haryana. Aditya Pathania is from Ramnagar Colony, Thakurdwara, Maranda, in Palampur, while Kabir is a resident of Thakurdwara, Khalet. Pranshul Kapoor belongs to Kalu Di Hatti, Maranda, Palampur. Mamta is a resident of Neri Ghira, Sandhol, in Mandi district.

Police registered a case at Palampur Police Station under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. The suspected heroin and the vehicle have been taken into possession as part of the investigation.

The Kangra Police CIA team is now questioning all five accused to establish the source of the ‘Chitta’ and identify possible links to a wider drug supply network. Investigators are also probing the role of the seized vehicle and the circumstances under which the accused allegedly came together at the hotel.

The police said the investigation is continuing and further details regarding the source and possible supply chain are expected to emerge during interrogation.