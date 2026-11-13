Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh government is preparing to initiate action against individuals who allegedly purchased land in Kangra district using fraudulent agriculturist certificates, with the possibility of transferring such illegally acquired land into the name of the state government. The investigation has gathered momentum, particularly around Gaggal Airport, where multiple cases of alleged violations and manipulation of revenue records have come to light.

According to information emerging from the investigation, six cases involving the sale and purchase of more than 200 kanals of land, collectively valued at several crores of rupees, have surfaced between January and October this year. The cases have brought alleged misuse of agriculturist certificates and manipulation of revenue records under the scanner, prompting the Vigilance Bureau to widen its investigation.

The Vigilance Bureau is now preparing to send a detailed communication to the Kangra district administration, placing all relevant facts and findings before the Deputy Commissioner. The district administration will subsequently examine the cases and initiate appropriate legal proceedings, including action for transferring the land to the state government wherever violations are established under the applicable law.

The investigation initially gained momentum in January, when the Vigilance Bureau registered FIRs against several individuals. They were accused of manipulating revenue records in Palampur and Dharamshala to facilitate land transactions.

During the investigation, officials reportedly uncovered additional instances of land purchases near Gaggal Airport allegedly carried out using fake agriculturist certificates. This led to the registration of further cases involving different families and individuals.

In July, the Vigilance Bureau registered a case against a couple from Dunga Bazar in Kangra and their relatives. Subsequently, in August, two more cases were registered against a family from Gaggal and others over alleged illegal financial transactions conducted through a firm.

The investigation widened further in October, when two additional cases surfaced. These involved a family from Kangra, an individual from the Khadauta area of Dharamshala, several other persons and the concerned revenue officials.

With six cases now under investigation, the focus has shifted towards establishing the extent of illegal land acquisitions and identifying the role of individuals allegedly involved in facilitating these transactions.

The district administration is expected to play a crucial role in the next phase of action. The Vigilance Bureau will formally communicate its findings to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, following which the administration will examine the records and take action in accordance with the law. The process of vesting the land in the name of the state government will also be considered wherever legally justified.

Kangra district administration likely to take action as per the rules after receiving a formal communication from the Vigilance Department regarding land purchases made near Gaggal Airport using allegedly fraudulent agriculturist certificates.