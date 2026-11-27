The Himachal Pradesh Government is set to introduce a Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) across healthcare institutions in the state to strengthen digital healthcare services and streamline hospital administration. Under the initiative, the government has approved the recruitment of 661 Data Entry Operators and Junior Office Assistants (IT) to ensure the smooth implementation and operation of the system.

With the introduction of HMIS, doctors will be able to access patients’ medical histories, treatment records and medical reports with a single click. The system will facilitate the digitisation of patient information and hospital-related records, making the treatment process more efficient and improving coordination among healthcare institutions.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the HMIS initiative aims to bring greater transparency, efficiency and accountability to the healthcare system. He added that the government is strengthening IT-related human resources in medical institutions to ensure the effective implementation of technology-driven services.

The Chief Minister said the state government is continuously working towards modernising healthcare infrastructure, improving patient care and ensuring that people across Himachal Pradesh benefit from technological advancements.

Of the 661 approved positions, 20 will be filled at the Directorate of Medical Education, Shimla, while 100 posts have been allocated to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.

Similarly, 61 positions will be filled at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk; 50 at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba; 100 at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda; and 90 at Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur.

The recruitment plan also includes 50 positions at Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan; 20 at Himachal Pradesh Government Dental College and Hospital, Shimla; and 70 at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties, Chamiana.

In addition, 100 Data Entry Operators will be recruited across other healthcare institutions in the state.

The initiative is expected to strengthen the digital infrastructure of government hospitals, reduce dependence on manual record-keeping and improve the accessibility of patient information. It is also aimed at making hospital management more systematic and ensuring faster and more effective delivery of healthcare services.