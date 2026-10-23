MTB Shimla 2026 Begins with Over 80 Riders from 20 Cities

Shimla: More than 80 mountain bikers from 20 cities across India have gathered for the 13th edition of MTB Himalaya Shimla 2026, powered by Hartex, being held from October 23 to 25. The event will showcase Shimla’s scenic landscapes, forest trails and historical heritage while bringing together riders aged between 11 and 68 years.

Organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), the event has emerged as a major platform for mountain biking enthusiasts in India. HASTPA launched MTB Himalaya in 2005 as Asia’s first mountain biking stage race, while MTB Shimla was introduced in 2012.

This year’s edition returns to its Cross Country Marathon roots, with riders taking on approximately 130 kilometres of challenging routes featuring around 3,800 metres of climbing. Nearly 90 per cent of the course will be off-road, covering single-track trails, forest paths, jeep roads, rock gardens and stream crossings. In a first for the event, gravel bikes will also be permitted.

Chief Secretary K.K. Pant said Himachal Pradesh was an ideal destination for adventure tourism and mountain biking.

“I laud HASTPA’s efforts to promote mountain biking in the state for the last 20 years. Himachal Pradesh is an ideal destination for soft adventure, and activities like cycling and mountain biking are perfect for a state like ours,” he said.

Pant added that the government was committed to developing cycling in all its aspects and welcomed participants from across India and abroad.

Two challenging stages across Shimla’s mountain trails

The competition comprises a prologue followed by two timed stages, with the routes designed to test the riders’ endurance, technical skills and climbing abilities.

The prologue will begin at the Ridge on October 23 at 4:30 pm.

Stage One, titled The Flight of the Pheasant, will take place on October 24, covering 55 kilometres with 1,780 metres of climbing. The route will pass through Kufri Wildlife Sanctuary, Patgyaar, Talo ka Naal, Mundaghat, Tharol, Galu, Fagu and Dak Bangla.

Stage Two, titled The Cedar Wreath, is scheduled for October 25 and will cover 48 kilometres with 1,280 metres of climbing. Riders will traverse Kufri Wildlife Sanctuary, Charabra, Mashobra, Purani Koti, Kanda, Dak Bangla, Fagu, Bekalthi and Mashobra.

Both stages will start at 9 am, taking competitors through demanding Himalayan terrain and picturesque forest landscapes.

Youngest rider aged 11, oldest participant 68

The event features riders from Shimla, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Delhi, Leh, Guwahati and several other cities, competing across the Under-16, Under-19, Open, Masters and Grandmasters categories.

Eleven-year-old Kaarik Sharma of Shimla is the youngest participant, while 68-year-old Maheshwar Dutt is the oldest. Shimla has the largest contingent, with 18 riders, followed by Bengaluru with six. Nine national podium finishers are also expected to compete.

Among the young participants, Kaarik Sharma will compete in the Under-16 category, motivated by his desire to “explore the adventure.”

Nineteen-year-old Ruben Panjeta of Shimla, who has spent six years riding the city’s mountain terrain, will compete in the Under-19 category. Eighteen-year-old Nithyam Sharma, a Sanduro Under-18 winner and runner-up in its Amateur category, is another rider to watch.

Jaipur’s 18-year-old Arnav Sharma, who won gold at the national trials, will also compete in the Under-19 category. Bengaluru’s 15-year-old Sneho Roy, a gold medallist in a Karnataka state road race, will take part in the Under-16 category.

Hartex highlights product innovation

Varun Sureka, Director of Hartex Rubber Pvt. Ltd., said the company’s product development was driven by feedback from riders.

“Riders are our truest test lab. They asked for a wider, tougher tyre, and the 2.4-inch Xtreme II with X-Shield is our answer,” he said.

Royal Enfield partners with HASTPA for riding safety

Road and trail safety will be a key focus of this year’s event, with Royal Enfield Social Mission joining HASTPA as a partner for safe riding.

Building on its Helmets for India initiative, the partnership aims to encourage mountain bikers to wear helmets correctly while riding, promoting safer practices across the cycling community.

₹8 lakh prize money across six categories

The event will offer a total prize pool of ₹8 lakh across six categories. It is being held in association with Himachal Tourism, with Royal Enfield, Radkaat, Dainik Bhaskar and Big FM as partners.

SJVN, AU Small Finance Bank, HPDT and Pranah are supporting the event.

With a mix of experienced competitors, emerging young talent and challenging Himalayan trails, MTB Shimla 2026 aims to strengthen Himachal Pradesh’s profile as a destination for mountain biking and adventure tourism.