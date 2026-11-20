Nalagarh: The Himachal Pradesh Drug Control Department has busted an illegal medicine manufacturing and storage facility in Rajpura, Nalagarh, in Solan district, seizing a huge consignment of suspected counterfeit and illegal pharmaceutical products.

In a joint operation conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Drug Control Administration and the Uttar Pradesh Food and Drug Administration (UP FDA), officials recovered approximately 67,000 antibiotic tablets, 6,500 capsules of Pregabalin 300 mg and nearly 100 kilograms of printed aluminium foil from the premises.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case and produced before a court, which granted the investigating team three days of police remand for further investigation.

During the operation, information provided by an informant accompanying the UP Special Task Force (STF) also led investigators to two other suspicious locations in the Baddi industrial area. Acting on the inputs, drug control officials conducted inspections at two industrial units—one in Gurumajra (Manpura) and another in Baddi.

The inspection at the Gurumajra unit revealed activities related to food products. Officials found no irregularities concerning pharmaceutical products at the premises. The company was also found to possess a valid licence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

At the second unit, located in Baddi, officials found medicines on the premises. The establishment was found to have a valid wholesale drug licence. However, as a precautionary measure, samples of the medicines were collected and sent for laboratory testing to ascertain their quality and compliance with prescribed standards.