Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has temporarily barred the state government to grant fresh permissions for land purchases in Solan district under Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, without prior approval of the Court.

The High Court has directed that no permission under Section 118 shall be granted in Solan district without its prior approval. The state government will also have to provide valid and justifiable reasons before seeking such approval.

The order was passed by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chandra Negi while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the alleged misuse of provisions governing land transfers to non-agriculturists and people from outside the state.

Taking a serious view of the manner in which successive state governments have granted permissions under Section 118 over several decades, the Court observed that the stringent provisions of the law had gradually been diluted through unchecked approvals. As a result, the legal safeguards intended to regulate the transfer of land to non-agriculturists had largely lost their effectiveness.

The Court also expressed concern over large-scale commercial construction, particularly apartment complexes, coming up in Solan district under the cover of permissions granted under Section 118. It observed that the state government had failed to control the situation and indicated that meaningful improvement would not be possible without strict judicial directions.

The High Court has further directed the state government to submit a comprehensive report before the next hearing. The report must include a revised list of cases relating to Shimla district, along with data concerning the remaining areas of Kullu, Kangra and Sirmaur districts.

The government has also been asked to explain the reasons for rejecting applications submitted under Section 118 and provide details of revenue generated and stamp duty collected through such land transactions. Information regarding environmental clearances has also been sought.

In addition, the Court has directed the government to furnish comprehensive data on all permissions granted under Section 118 across Himachal Pradesh during the past 10 years.