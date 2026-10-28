Vigilance Bureau to Probe Eight Land Deals Involving Family in Kangra

Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered an FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in eight land transactions involving a family in Kangra. The case concerns land purchases made after permission was granted to a non-agriculturist in 1989, with the investigation focusing on the alleged omission of a mandatory restriction from revenue records and the subsequent issuance of agriculturist certificates to family members.

The FIR was registered at the Vigilance Police Station in Dharamshala on October 24. It names the family members concerned, along with relevant revenue officials and staff.

According to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report, the initial land purchase involved 0.0355 hectares in Halair Kalan, Mauza Ujjain, on December 21, 1989. The state government had granted permission for the purchase on September 27, 1989, under Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act.

The permission reportedly stipulated that the purchaser would continue to be treated as a non-agriculturist and that this restriction must be recorded in the revenue documents. However, the SIT found that the condition had not been entered in the relevant records.

The investigation further revealed that the purchaser’s wife acquired 0.0387 hectares of land in Gahaliyan on May 17, 2008. According to the SIT report, the jamabandi (record of rights) relating to the land purchased in 1989 was used in connection with this transaction.

The SIT report also alleges that the wife and son subsequently obtained agriculturist certificates and purchased land at different locations across Kangra tehsil.

The wife reportedly purchased 0.0422 hectares in Birta on January 16, 2010, 0.0228 hectares in Bodarballa-Ujjain on February 22, 2024, and 0.0255 hectares in Birta on February 24, 2025.

Three other land transactions, recorded in the son’s name in 2009, 2020 and 2024, involved properties in Lalhed and Bodarballa-Ujjain.

According to the SIT report, the eight transactions comprise one purchase in the name of the original purchaser, four in the name of his wife and three in the name of his son. Five of these transactions reportedly cover a combined area of 0.1647 hectares, equivalent to approximately 3.26 kanals.

The Vigilance Bureau will examine why the condition attached to the government’s 1989 permission was not recorded in the revenue documents and the basis on which agriculturist certificates were subsequently issued.

The roles of the concerned Patwaris, Kanungos, Tehsildars and registration officials are also under scrutiny. Investigators will examine government permission documents, jamabandi records, intakal (mutation records), agriculturist certificates and land registration deeds.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case has emerged amid scrutiny of land acquisitions in areas surrounding Gaggal Airport. The allegations are subject to investigation and have not yet been established through legal proceedings.