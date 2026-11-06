Baddi’s Air Quality Deteriorates to ‘Poor’ Category for First Time, AQI Touches 211

Baddi: Air quality in the industrial town of Baddi in Himachal Pradesh has deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category for the first time, raising concerns over increasing air pollution in the state’s major industrial hub.

According to the latest air quality readings, Baddi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 211 on November 4, crossing the threshold of the moderate category. The town’s AQI had stood at 174 on November 3 and 192 on November 2, indicating a steady deterioration in air quality over the three-day period.

As per the National Air Quality Index classification, an AQI between 101 and 200 falls under the ‘moderate’ category, while readings ranging from 201 to 300 are classified as ‘poor’. With the index touching 211, Baddi has moved into the poor air quality category.

Meanwhile, the air quality situation in another industrial town, Paonta Sahib, remains comparatively better. The town recorded an AQI of 123, placing it in the moderate category.

The deterioration in Baddi’s air quality is particularly significant given its status as one of Himachal Pradesh’s major industrial centres. The AQI crossing the 200-mark for the first time signals a worsening pollution situation and highlights the need for closer monitoring of air quality in the region.