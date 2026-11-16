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Solan/Sirmour

Industries Department Organises Vendor Development Programme in Sirmour Under RAMP

Programme at Paonta Sahib focuses on connecting MSMEs with large corporations, improving market access and exploring new business opportunities

By Rahul Bhandari 1 min read

Paonta Sahib: A Vendor Development Programme (VDP) was organised at the Himachal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Paonta Sahib, under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Scheme to strengthen business ties between large industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The programme was organised with the support of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, and the Department of Industries, Himachal Pradesh, in collaboration with Tinge Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. and Wonder Worx. A large number of entrepreneurs and industrial representatives participated in the event.

Rachit Sharma, General Manager, District Industries Centre (DIC), Nahan, Narendra Kumar, Member Secretary, SWCA, Paonta Sahib, and Satish Goyal, President, Himachal Chamber of Commerce attended the programme. Representatives from pharmaceutical, packaging, food processing and engineering sectors participated in the programme. They were informed about procurement procedures, quality standards, technology upgradation, supply-chain integration, credit facilities and government support schemes.

The sessions also covered vendor registration with large corporations, tendering procedures, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, documentation requirements and market linkages.

A buyer-seller interaction session with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Original Product Manufacturers (OPMs) provided entrepreneurs an opportunity to explore business partnerships and connect with large industrial buyers. Vendors also displayed their products through an exhibition.

Experts encouraged entrepreneurs to improve product quality, upgrade technology and strengthen their business capabilities to become part of the supply chains of large industries.

Rahul Bhandari

Boasting a rich and dynamic career of over 17 years in journalism, I proudly serve as the Founder, Promoter, and Editor of TheNewsHimachal. Beyond the mere statistics of my extensive coverage, my commitment lies in crafting insightful narratives that traverse the intricate landscapes of politics, socio-economics, education, and grassroots issues. TheNewsHimachal, under my editorial guidance, stands as a beacon of impactful journalism, contributing to informed discussions and catalyzing positive change. My journey encapsulates not just a number but a legacy of shaping meaningful stories that resonate deeply within and beyond the borders of Himachal Pradesh.

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