Industries Department Organises Vendor Development Programme in Sirmour Under RAMP

Paonta Sahib: A Vendor Development Programme (VDP) was organised at the Himachal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Paonta Sahib, under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Scheme to strengthen business ties between large industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The programme was organised with the support of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, and the Department of Industries, Himachal Pradesh, in collaboration with Tinge Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. and Wonder Worx. A large number of entrepreneurs and industrial representatives participated in the event.

Rachit Sharma, General Manager, District Industries Centre (DIC), Nahan, Narendra Kumar, Member Secretary, SWCA, Paonta Sahib, and Satish Goyal, President, Himachal Chamber of Commerce attended the programme. Representatives from pharmaceutical, packaging, food processing and engineering sectors participated in the programme. They were informed about procurement procedures, quality standards, technology upgradation, supply-chain integration, credit facilities and government support schemes.

The sessions also covered vendor registration with large corporations, tendering procedures, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, documentation requirements and market linkages.

A buyer-seller interaction session with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Original Product Manufacturers (OPMs) provided entrepreneurs an opportunity to explore business partnerships and connect with large industrial buyers. Vendors also displayed their products through an exhibition.

Experts encouraged entrepreneurs to improve product quality, upgrade technology and strengthen their business capabilities to become part of the supply chains of large industries.