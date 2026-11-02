Nahan: A tragic road accident near Bhatnol on the Shillai-Rohnat road in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district claimed the lives of a father and his seven-year-old son on Sunday night. Meanwhile, his seven-year-old daughter, who had gone missing after the accident, was found safe in a neighbouring village on Monday morning.

According to reports, Sohan, who was employed at the Tehsil office in Shillai, was returning to his home in Kamota village in his private vehicle on Sunday night along with his two children. When the vehicle reached near Bhatnol, the driver reportedly lost control, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge. The impact was severe, and both Sohan and his seven-year-old son died on the spot.

However, the daughter could not be traced immediately after the accident, triggering an extensive search operation. Family members, villagers and the local administration searched for the missing child throughout the night.

On Monday morning, an administrative team, along with local villagers, launched a fresh search operation. Drones were also deployed to locate the girl.

After an extensive search, the child was finally found safe in a field in a neighbouring village. According to preliminary information, she may have walked away from the accident site during the night, apparently trying to reach her home, but lost her way and ended up in the neighbouring village.