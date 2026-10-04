Paonta Sahib: Three people were killed in a tragic road accident late Saturday night after a car reportedly collided with the rear of a dumper truck on the old Yamuna Bridge in Paonta Sahib, Sirmaur district. Victims identified as Tarsem Negi, Amit and Sonu Siwach.

The accident occurred at around 11 pm, leaving the car badly damaged and trapping two of its occupants inside. The severity of the collision caused extensive damage to the front portion of the vehicle.

According to preliminary information, a passerby noticed a severely damaged car HP 22E-9005 lying in the middle of the road. When the police and ambulance reached the spot, Tarsem Negi was found in the driver’s seat, Amit in the front passenger seat, and Sonu Siwach in the rear seat. All three were injured.

Sonu Siwach was taken to Paonta Sahib Hospital by ambulance, while Tarsem Negi and Amit remained trapped inside the mangled vehicle. With the assistance of local residents, police managed to open the front section of the car and rescue the two occupants before taking them to the hospital.

However, doctors declared all three victims dead.

Preliminary police investigation suggests that the car rammed into the rear of a dumper truck travelling ahead towards Paonta Sahib. Police suspect that excessive speed may have contributed to the accident, although the exact cause will be established only after a detailed investigation.