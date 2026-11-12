Theog Municipal Council Ranks Among India’s Top 20 Urban Local Bodies in Swachh Survekshan

Theog Municipal Council has secured a place among the country’s top 20 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the national cleanliness assessment, Swachh Survekshan.

Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu during an award ceremony held in New Delhi. The recognition marks a significant achievement for Himachal Pradesh’s efforts to improve urban sanitation, cleanliness and solid waste management.

Expressing satisfaction over the achievement, Vikramaditya Singh said the state government had been making consistent efforts to improve the performance of Urban Local Bodies across Himachal Pradesh. He attributed Theog’s success to focused initiatives, coordinated efforts and continuous monitoring by the government and the Urban Development Department.

The Minister said the recognition was the outcome of the collective dedication and hard work of the Urban Development Department, the Directorate of Urban Development, municipal officials and employees, sanitation workers and local residents.

He added that the achievement reflected the state government’s commitment to strengthening urban sanitation infrastructure, improving waste management systems, encouraging public participation and promoting sustainable cleanliness practices.

Vikramaditya Singh reiterated that the government would continue working towards strengthening the urban sanitation framework and motivating all Urban Local Bodies to improve their standards in cleanliness, waste management and citizen participation. He expressed confidence that these efforts would help Himachal Pradesh achieve even better results in future editions of Swachh Survekshan.

Launched in 2016 by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Swachh Survekshan is an annual nationwide cleanliness assessment designed to encourage healthy competition among Urban Local Bodies. The initiative aims to improve sanitation infrastructure, promote cleanliness and strengthen sustainable solid waste management practices across the country.

Over the nine editions of the survey conducted so far, Himachal Pradesh has consistently secured recognition for its initiatives in urban sanitation, cleanliness and solid waste management.

Director of the Urban Development Department Neeraj Kumar was also present at the award ceremony.