Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has expressed concern over the declining availability of bitumen, a key material used for road surfacing, and said he would soon meet the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas to seek special assistance for the state.

Addressing a press conference, Vikramaditya Singh said global circumstances had affected the availability of bitumen, raising concerns over possible delays in road surfacing works across Himachal Pradesh. He said he would apprise the Union Minister of the situation and request support, keeping in view the state’s unique geographical conditions.

The minister said road maintenance works worth approximately Rs 800 crore were currently underway across the state under the annual maintenance programme.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to strengthen road infrastructure, he said the Central Government had already approved projects worth Rs 2,300 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV (PMGSY-IV), covering 290 roads with a total length of 1,500 kilometres. These projects are at various stages of implementation.

He added that approval for another set of projects worth approximately Rs 3,000 crore, covering 340 roads spanning 1,659 kilometres, was expected soon. All formalities related to these proposed projects had been completed, and the state was awaiting approval from the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

Vikramaditya Singh also said bridge projects worth approximately Rs 128 crore were expected to receive approval from the Centre. The proposed bridges would help ensure uninterrupted road connectivity to remote, inaccessible and other areas of Himachal Pradesh.

The minister said the state government was committed to accelerating development and improving infrastructure across Himachal Pradesh. He added that he would continue to raise issues concerning the state’s development with the Central Government and seek the necessary support to address its specific challenges.

He also appealed to residents of areas that remain without road connectivity to cooperate in completing the required formalities, including the execution of gift deeds wherever necessary, to facilitate the construction of roads and improve connectivity in remote regions.