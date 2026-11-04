Centre Extends Agniveers’ Tenure by Two Years; All Recruits to Get Opportunity for Continued Service

New Delhi: In a significant decision concerning the Agnipath recruitment scheme, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a two-year extension in the tenure of Agniveers. The decision comes weeks before approximately 18,000 Agniveers were scheduled to complete their initial four-year engagement and exit the armed forces.

All Agniveers would be given an opportunity to continue their engagement in the armed forces under the revised arrangement. However, their continuation will depend on their performance and the assessment of their service.

The Agnipath scheme was always intended to undergo periodic review, and the performance of Agniveers had been assessed every year and that, following the review process, the government had decided to extend their tenure by two years.

Agnipath Scheme: Aims to Create a Younger and More Technologically Equipped Armed Force

The Agnipath scheme was introduced by the Central Government in June 2022 to transform the recruitment process in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. Under the scheme, young candidates are recruited as Agniveers for an initial period of four years, including training. At the end of this tenure, up to 25 per cent of each batch may be selected for permanent service in the regular armed forces, based on organisational requirements and performance.

The primary objective of the scheme is to maintain a younger and fitter profile of the armed forces, bring in fresh talent and improve their technological capabilities. It also seeks to reduce the average age of military personnel, enhance operational preparedness and create a disciplined, skilled and trained workforce for the country. Another key objective is to reduce long-term expenditure on salaries and pensions, allowing greater resources to be directed towards military modernisation and defence preparedness.

The Agniveers who are not retained in regular service after completing their tenure are provided with a Seva Nidhi package and skill certificates to support their transition into civilian employment. The scheme also aims to equip young people with discipline, leadership qualities, teamwork and technical skills that can benefit them in their future careers.