Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Limited (HPMC) has approved the establishment of an Apple Schnapps plant at its Food Processing Plant in Parala at an estimated cost of Rs 8.19 crore, along with a Rs 1.69-crore programme to modernise and upgrade its food processing facilities.

The decisions were taken at the 222nd meeting of the HPMC Board of Directors, held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi. The meeting reviewed various operational, commercial and developmental matters aimed at strengthening the Corporation’s business operations and improving benefits for farmers and fruit growers.

The proposed Apple Schnapps plant at Parala is expected to create additional opportunities for processing and value addition of apples produced in the state. The initiative is also aimed at strengthening the commercial ecosystem associated with Himachal Pradesh’s apple economy by expanding the scope of apple-based processing.

The Board also approved a modernisation programme costing around Rs 1.69 crore to improve the efficiency of HPMC’s food processing plants. The initiative will focus on improving product quality, enhancing value addition and ensuring better utilisation of existing infrastructure. It will also support the promotion, branding and marketing of HPMC products in domestic and emerging markets.

In another significant decision, the Board approved a new policy for establishing HPMC kiosks outside Himachal Pradesh. The initiative is expected to create additional marketing channels, expand the Corporation’s consumer base and strengthen its brand presence across the country.

The meeting also reviewed reforms under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), with particular emphasis on digitising records and processes related to farmers and fruit growers. The HPMIM web portal and mobile application are facilitating the creation and systematic maintenance of individual digital records, making the disposal of cases more transparent, efficient and faster.

The digital system is also expected to facilitate Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in the future while reducing dependence on manual record-keeping. The move is intended to streamline administrative processes and improve service delivery for farmers and growers associated with the scheme.

The Board further considered proposals for monetising idle and underutilised assets and facilities owned by HPMC. The possibility of utilising these assets through public-private partnership (PPP) models in major cities, including Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, was discussed.

The proposed approach aims to generate additional revenue, improve the utilisation of existing infrastructure and reduce the financial burden associated with maintaining underused facilities, while safeguarding the Corporation’s commercial and institutional interests.

Measures to expand HPMC’s presence in domestic and international markets were also discussed during the meeting. These include identifying suitable markets, strengthening product positioning and developing marketing and export linkages to improve the reach of the Corporation’s products.

The Board also discussed engagement with leading industry and trade organisations, including the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Participation in industry forums, business meetings and other relevant platforms is expected to help HPMC explore new commercial opportunities and strengthen its market network.