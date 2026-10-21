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Politics

BJP Appoints District Coordinators Across 17 Units in Himachal

By Rahul Bhandari 1 min read

Shimla: The BJP has appointed district coordinators across 17 organisational units in Himachal Pradesh to strengthen coordination and streamline the functioning of its various cells.

Purushottam Guleria, state convener of the party’s cells, announced the appointments through a press release issued on October 21, 2026.

The appointments cover Chamba, Nurpur, Kangra, Palampur, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Dehra, Sundernagar, Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Mahasu, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur.

The coordinators will discharge their new responsibilities alongside their existing organisational duties. The party’s cells cover sectors including education, trade, cooperatives, senior citizens, tourism, Panchayati Raj, industry and ex-employees.

The move aims to improve coordination between state and district-level units and strengthen the BJP’s organisational outreach across Himachal Pradesh.

Rahul Bhandari

Boasting a rich and dynamic career of over 17 years in journalism, I proudly serve as the Founder, Promoter, and Editor of TheNewsHimachal. Beyond the mere statistics of my extensive coverage, my commitment lies in crafting insightful narratives that traverse the intricate landscapes of politics, socio-economics, education, and grassroots issues. TheNewsHimachal, under my editorial guidance, stands as a beacon of impactful journalism, contributing to informed discussions and catalyzing positive change. My journey encapsulates not just a number but a legacy of shaping meaningful stories that resonate deeply within and beyond the borders of Himachal Pradesh.

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