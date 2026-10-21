BJP Appoints District Coordinators Across 17 Units in Himachal

Shimla: The BJP has appointed district coordinators across 17 organisational units in Himachal Pradesh to strengthen coordination and streamline the functioning of its various cells.

Purushottam Guleria, state convener of the party’s cells, announced the appointments through a press release issued on October 21, 2026.

The appointments cover Chamba, Nurpur, Kangra, Palampur, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Dehra, Sundernagar, Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Mahasu, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur.

The coordinators will discharge their new responsibilities alongside their existing organisational duties. The party’s cells cover sectors including education, trade, cooperatives, senior citizens, tourism, Panchayati Raj, industry and ex-employees.

The move aims to improve coordination between state and district-level units and strengthen the BJP’s organisational outreach across Himachal Pradesh.