‘SIR’ Is a Pretext, Congress Wants to Protect Bangladeshis and Rohingyas: Anurag Thakur

Una: Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that its opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was aimed at protecting illegal immigrants, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.

Thakur was addressing party workers and felicitating newly elected representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions during programmes held in the Kutlehar and Chintpurni Assembly segments of his parliamentary constituency.

Thakur Targets Rahul Gandhi Over SIR; Questions Congress’s Stand on Electoral Reforms

Turning to national politics, Thakur accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of undermining democratic institutions and constitutional processes. He alleged that the Congress was attempting to create confusion over electoral roll revision despite similar exercises having been conducted under previous governments.

“‘SIR’ is merely a pretext; the Congress’s real objective is to protect Bangladeshis and Rohingyas,” Thakur alleged, claiming that the party’s opposition to the exercise was politically motivated.

He further accused the Congress of attempting to settle infiltrators in the hill state and alleged that the party’s political approach was driven by its desire to regain power. These remarks formed part of his broader criticism of the Congress leadership and its position on electoral reforms.

Thakur also questioned the Congress’s changing position on electronic voting machines (EVMs). Referring to the 1989 elections, he claimed that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had advocated the use of EVMs instead of ballot papers when the BJP’s electoral strength increased from two to 86 seats.

He contrasted this with Rahul Gandhi’s demand for a return to ballot papers, alleging inconsistency in the Congress’s position on electoral procedures.

Referring to previous revisions of electoral rolls, Thakur cited exercises conducted during different Congress governments and the period of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government. He argued that the process had continued across governments without similar objections and questioned why the Congress was opposing it now.

Responding to opposition allegations regarding the deletion of 13 crore names during electoral roll revision, Thakur presented figures that he said explained the removals. According to his claims, 2.8 crore individuals had died, three crore could not be traced, 6.3 crore had changed addresses, and one crore entries were duplicates.

He argued that individuals whose names had been removed, except in cases involving deceased persons and duplicate entries, could seek registration again by submitting the required documents.

Thakur challenged Rahul Gandhi to explain why deceased individuals and duplicate entries should remain on electoral rolls. The figures and allegations cited by the BJP MP were presented during his political address and were not independently verified in the information provided.

Speaking about rural development, Thakur said empowered Panchayats were the foundation of strong villages and a developed Himachal Pradesh. He highlighted the initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi-led Central Government to strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions, improve rural infrastructure and accelerate development at the grassroots level.

He said digital technology, transparency and public participation had brought changes to the functioning of Panchayats. Urging the newly elected representatives to work proactively, he called upon them to identify local priorities and prepare clear development roadmaps for their respective areas.

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and former minister Virender Kanwar were also present at the programmes.