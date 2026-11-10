Pollution Board Tightens Noose Around Illegal Stone Crushers, 12 More Units Face Action

Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board has intensified its crackdown on stone crushers operating without valid permissions and in violation of environmental regulations. In a fresh enforcement drive, the Board has ordered the disconnection of electricity supply to 12 stone crushers, including 10 in Kangra district and two in Mandi district.

Along with ordering an immediate halt to production, the Board has made it clear that the affected units will not be permitted to continue operations using diesel generators or any other alternative sources of energy after their electricity connections are disconnected. The move is aimed at ensuring that operators cannot bypass the restrictions and resume production through alternative power arrangements.

According to the orders issued by the Board, five stone crushers in the Indora area of Kangra district have been brought under the action. In addition, one unit each in Dehra, Fatehpur and Jaisinghpur, along with two units in Nurpur, have been directed to stop operations. In Mandi district, one stone crusher each in Karsog and Chachyot has also been covered by the orders.

The Executive Engineers of the respective electricity divisions have been directed to ensure immediate compliance by disconnecting the power supply to all the identified units. The Board has initiated the action under Section 33-A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Section 31-A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. These provisions empower pollution control authorities to issue directions for closure of industrial units and disconnection of electricity or water supply in cases involving violations of environmental regulations.

The latest action comes after the Pollution Control Board had earlier taken action against 13 stone crushers in Solan and Kangra districts. With 12 more units now facing restrictions, the Board appears to have stepped up its efforts to ensure compliance with environmental norms across the state.

The decision has increased pressure on stone crusher operators allegedly functioning without the required authorisations and pollution control measures. By prohibiting production even through alternative energy sources, the Board has also sought to prevent operators from circumventing closure-related directions.