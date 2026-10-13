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Himachal Proposes Annual Tax on Cash Vans, ‘Food on Wheels’ Vehicles

By Rahul Bhandari Updated 1 min read

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Transport Department has proposed imposing an annual vehicle tax on cash vans and mobile canteens, commonly known as ‘Food on Wheels’. The proposal is part of a draft amendment to the Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1972, and has not yet been finalized.

According to the draft, the proposed annual tax will depend on the vehicle category. Light commercial vehicles may be charged between ₹12,000 and ₹15,000, while medium commercial vehicles could attract a tax of ₹20,000 and heavy commercial vehicles ₹30,000.

The proposed tax would apply to eligible vehicles registered in Himachal Pradesh as well as similar vehicles registered in other states but operating within the state.

The draft amendment has been published in the e-Gazette under the orders of Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Omkar Chand Sharma. The government has invited objections and suggestions from the public and stakeholders within 30 days.

After the consultation period, the government will consider the feedback before deciding on further action. The final tax rates and implementation date will be clear only after the government issues its final notification.

Rahul Bhandari

Boasting a rich and dynamic career of over 17 years in journalism, I proudly serve as the Founder, Promoter, and Editor of TheNewsHimachal. Beyond the mere statistics of my extensive coverage, my commitment lies in crafting insightful narratives that traverse the intricate landscapes of politics, socio-economics, education, and grassroots issues. TheNewsHimachal, under my editorial guidance, stands as a beacon of impactful journalism, contributing to informed discussions and catalyzing positive change. My journey encapsulates not just a number but a legacy of shaping meaningful stories that resonate deeply within and beyond the borders of Himachal Pradesh.

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