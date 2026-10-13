Himachal Proposes Annual Tax on Cash Vans, ‘Food on Wheels’ Vehicles

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Transport Department has proposed imposing an annual vehicle tax on cash vans and mobile canteens, commonly known as ‘Food on Wheels’. The proposal is part of a draft amendment to the Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1972, and has not yet been finalized.

According to the draft, the proposed annual tax will depend on the vehicle category. Light commercial vehicles may be charged between ₹12,000 and ₹15,000, while medium commercial vehicles could attract a tax of ₹20,000 and heavy commercial vehicles ₹30,000.

The proposed tax would apply to eligible vehicles registered in Himachal Pradesh as well as similar vehicles registered in other states but operating within the state.

The draft amendment has been published in the e-Gazette under the orders of Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Omkar Chand Sharma. The government has invited objections and suggestions from the public and stakeholders within 30 days.

After the consultation period, the government will consider the feedback before deciding on further action. The final tax rates and implementation date will be clear only after the government issues its final notification.