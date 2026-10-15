Thursday, 15 October 2026Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Offbeat

Spiti May Get All-Weather Road Connectivity Through Kunzum Tunnel

By Rahul Bhandari 1 min read

Kaza: Spiti Valley may get year-round road connectivity through a proposed tunnel beneath Kunzum Pass, with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assuring that a survey will be conducted and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared to assess the project.

The Chief Minister said the state government was making efforts to take forward the proposed tunnel, which is expected to improve connectivity for residents and tourists travelling to the remote tribal region. The project could help reduce the disruption caused by heavy snowfall and harsh weather conditions that frequently affect road access through Kunzum Pass.

The proposed tunnel is expected to improve transportation links and provide more reliable access to Spiti Valley, where geographical challenges and severe winters often affect road connectivity. However, construction will depend on the findings of the survey and the preparation of the DPR.

Apart from the tunnel proposal, Sukhu announced that Spiti Valley would be declared a natural farming area to encourage sustainable agricultural practices and support local farmers.

He also said the government would explore the possibility of opening a college in Kaza to improve access to higher education for students in the region.

To strengthen healthcare services, the Chief Minister assured that gynaecologists and medicine specialists would be appointed in Kaza, addressing the need for specialist medical care in the remote valley.

The government will also conduct a survey to assess the feasibility of constructing a heliport in Kaza. The proposed facility is expected to support tourism and improve connectivity for local residents.

Rahul Bhandari

Boasting a rich and dynamic career of over 17 years in journalism, I proudly serve as the Founder, Promoter, and Editor of TheNewsHimachal. Beyond the mere statistics of my extensive coverage, my commitment lies in crafting insightful narratives that traverse the intricate landscapes of politics, socio-economics, education, and grassroots issues. TheNewsHimachal, under my editorial guidance, stands as a beacon of impactful journalism, contributing to informed discussions and catalyzing positive change. My journey encapsulates not just a number but a legacy of shaping meaningful stories that resonate deeply within and beyond the borders of Himachal Pradesh.

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